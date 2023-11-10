Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 10: General Secretary of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust Champat Rai and Treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj paid a visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday and invited him for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024.

Speaking to ANI about the consecration ceremony, Ram Janambhoomi Trust Champat Rai said, "We had come today to invite Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024. Ayodhya is the city of liberation and salvation which is coming back to its original form after a long time." Ram Temple Inauguration: Opposition Leaders Also To Be Invited for Ram Mandir’s Consecration in Ayodhya.

Jeevan Dhanya Ho Gaya, Says Yogi Adityanath

Treasurer of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust Govind Dev Giri Maharaj also spoke to ANI about the consecration ceremony and said, "Today we came here to meet and invite the Gorakhnath Temple Mahanta and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The General Secretary of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust Champat Rai was also with me. We invited CM Yogi for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024."

"PM Modi would also be present there. Today, we have invited the Governor and the CM for this event. The CM assured that the whole event would be concluded with perfection just like the Kumbh Mela. He also assured us that we would be able to see a new Ayodhya as mentioned in the history. We told the UP CM that he is the host of the event and he has to complete this event. He accepted this with joy," added Govind Dev Giri Maharaj.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, 2024--a week before the main ceremony.

A Vedic priest from Varanasi Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

Speaking about the historic occasion of the consecration of the Ram mandir Tulsi Peeth head, Jagat Guru Rambhadracharya said that this would be an occassion to celebrate for the nation.

"Seeing the progress of the Temple Construction has made me happy. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands will be given food. The dreams are coming true in Ayodhya" the Jagat Guru said.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple between 12 noon and 12:45 pm on that day. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Update: First Floor of Ram Temple Will Also Be Ready by January 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony. Additionally, the trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Earlier, the General Secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Champat Rai, informed media that the Trust has also invited 2,500 prominent people from all walks of life, including scientists, Param Vir Chakra awardees and their family members, family members of deceased karsevaks and artistes.

Family members of those who have played a vital role in the Ram temple movement have also been invited.

