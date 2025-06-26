New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has fully digitised the process of providing dossiers related to selected candidates to respective government departments to speed up pre-appointment formalities.

Dossiers of qualified candidates in various examinations are now compiled electronically by the SSC and made available on the e-dossier portal for being downloaded by the nodal officers of various ministries and departments for initiating pre-appointment formalities, according to a statement issued on Thursday by the Personnel Ministry.

This initiative will not only facilitate faster and efficient communication between the SSC and the ministries and departments while protecting and strengthening the integrity of the recruitment process, but also benefit lakhs of youth by significantly reducing the time taken in the completion of pre-appointment formalities, it said.

In alignment with the vision of Digital India, the SSC has transitioned from the usage of physical dossiers to electronic dossiers (e-dossiers) for forwarding documents of selected candidates to the ministries and departments, the statement said.

The process of providing dossiers has been fully digitised using the 'e-dossier' portal of SSC, it said.

The transition from physical dossiers to e-dossiers will help in ensuring enhanced data integrity as the digital exchange will be accessible only through secure login credentials assigned to nodal officers, reducing the risk of unauthorised alterations, the commission said.

The digital nature of e-dossiers eliminates the possibility of physical dossiers being tampered with or replaced, it added.

"The e-dossier module is a protected one with access logs, ensuring authenticity and traceability. E-dossiers facilitate quicker transmission of documents, streamlining the recruitment process," the statement said.

The initiative will also help in reducing the need for physical paperwork, leading to cost savings and supporting environmental sustainability, the SSC said.

The e-dossier system has been successfully implemented for major recruitment examinations conducted by the SSC, including Junior Engineer Examination 2024, Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2024, Multi-Tasking Staff Examination 2024, and Combined Graduate Level Examination 2024, the commission said.

