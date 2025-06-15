New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 140 on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the already enforced Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.

This comes as the national capital records an AQI of 140, which is still considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups" but escapes the "Poor" category.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP, in its meeting today, further reviewed the air quality scenario in the region, as well as the forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the air quality index of Delhi.

"AQI of Delhi has shown consistent improvement due to favorable meteorological conditions and the AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 140 for June 15, 2025, (in 'Moderate' category). Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM also predicts AQI to mainly remain in 'Moderate' category in coming days," the order issued by the CAQM read.

Accordingly, the sub-committee decided to revoke its order, which invoked actions under Stage-I ('Poor' Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect.

"All the agencies of the concerned State Govts./GNCTD in the NCR, in an effort to sustain the better AQI levels as being experienced currently and not to let the air quality slip to the "Poor" category, however need to ensure that all statutory directions, advisories, orders etc. issued by the Commission are followed and implemented in right earnest, including the rules/ regulations/ guidelines issued by MoEFCC and the Central Pollution Control Board and related instructions/ guidelines issued by the respective State Govts./GNCTD and Pollution Control Boards/DPCC, across all contributing sectors," the order read.

Earlier on June 7, the CAQM enforced Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect in view of the rising pollution, as the AQI reached 209.

An AQI rating is categorised as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). (ANI)

