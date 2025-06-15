Ghazipur, June 15: In an astonishing incident from Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh, a newlywed bride fled with her lover during the emotional ‘bidaai’ ritual, leaving the groom and his family stunned. The dramatic episode unfolded in a village under the Birno police station area, shortly after the wedding ceremonies concluded.

As per reports, the bride was being taken to her new home with the groom’s family when a young man on a motorcycle stopped their car mid-route. Claiming to be a messenger from the bride’s side, he informed them that her mother had suddenly fallen ill and that she needed to visit her urgently. Trusting his explanation, the family allowed the bride to leave with him. 'Wog Pagal Hai, Me Shaadi Nahi Karugi': Bride Calls Off Wedding After Groom's Hand Shakes During 'Sindoor Daan' Ritual in Bihar's Kaimur, Video Goes Viral.

However, the bride never returned. After waiting in vain, the groom’s family visited her house, only to learn the shocking truth — the man was not a family messenger but her longtime lover, Jitendra Chauhan. The story of the mother’s illness had been fabricated as part of a pre-planned escape. Bihar: Wedding Guest Applies ‘Sindoor’ on Orchestra Dancer’s Forehead, Marries Her on Stage; Video Goes Viral.

Left humiliated, the groom returned home alone. Meanwhile, the bride’s father filed a police complaint, accusing Jitendra of kidnapping. The police launched an investigation and soon arrested Jitendra. He has since been sent to jail.

According to authorities, the couple had been in a relationship for a long time, but the girl was forcibly married due to family pressure. While elopements before weddings are not uncommon, officials and locals alike expressed surprise at the boldness of a bride fleeing immediately after marriage — during the farewell itself.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2025 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).