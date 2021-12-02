Tuticorin (TN), Dec 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday visited the flood-affected areas in the district and distributed welfare aid to affected people.

Also Read | Omicron in India: 5 Contacts of New COVID-19 Variant Infected Person Test Positive, Samples Sent for Genome Sequencing.

He visited localities including Bryant Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar and directed the authorities concerned to expedite the water draining work, an official release said.

Also Read | New COVID-19 Variant Omicron Seems To Be Very Transmissible, Can Be Detected Soon, Says Top Indian Virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang.

He later gave away welfare aid to around 3,000 people and also held a review meeting with authorities at the City Corporation office here and directed officials to carry out various work including repairing damaged electric poles and addressing the needs of people lodged in relief camps.

The release said the district received 398.12 mm rain in November, which was 112 per cent more than the usual.

Various agencies were coordinating the flood relief work and 87 camps were functioning in which nearly 2,200 people were accommodated.

State Ministers K N Nehru, KKSSR Ramachandran, Geetha Jeevan and Anita R Radhakrishnan and Tuticorin Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi accompanied Stalin during his visit here, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)