New Delhi, February 15: A stampede-like situation broke out at the New Delhi railway station late on Saturday evening, triggering a chaos on platform number 14 and 15, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. Sources said three women were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred around 9:55 pm, prompting an emergency response.

Authorities immediately dispatched rescue teams and four fire tenders were rushed to the site to assist in the relief efforts, DFS chief Atul Garg said. Stampede-Like Situation at New Delhi Railway Station: 15 People Injured in Incident, 4 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (Watch Video).

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

Massive crowd at New Delhi Railway Station. Stampede like situation due to heavy rush for trains on way to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Four women have fainted due to suffocation. Delhi Fire bridge and other emergency serves have rushed to the Railway station. pic.twitter.com/fw1d06QqtL — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 15, 2025

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर बड़ा हादसा, भारी भीड़ के चलते सफोकेशन से कई लोग बेहोश pic.twitter.com/V6VMV9qjeV — Agni Vijay (@AgniVijayS) February 15, 2025

The exact cause of the stampede remains unclear, but initial reports suggest overcrowding due to train services for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

