New Delhi [India] June 7 (ANI): The Standing Committee on Finance on Friday discussed roadmap for India's economic growth in the light of global headwinds and economic challenges with Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran giving a presentation.

Chairman of the Standing Committee Bhartruhari Mahtab told ANI later that the Chief Economic Advisor apprised the members about the headwinds related to the global economic situation and challenges before India. He said the CEA laid stress on bringing reforms at a greater pace.

He said the meeting first discussed MPLADS and the economic situation.

"In the second part, we had discussions with the Chief Economic Advisor. He gave us very good inputs relating to the challenges that India is facing," he said

Asked about the challenges, he said these include ways to increase the workforce, ways to increase the women workforce in urban areas, how to further develop education system and boosting skill development.

Asked about the global headwinds impacting the economy, he said India faces a greater challenge from China. "Not only India, a number of other countries including the US are facing...there are a number of things which he (CEA) has listed," he said.

On the GDP growth, Mahtab said the CEA noted that that 6.5-7 per cent growth "in today's time is not less".

"India is progressing steadily while other countries, including developed countries and emerging countries, are also facing a lot of difficulty," he said.

Answering a query about the country's Viksit Bharat ambitions, he said there is an aspiration for higher growth rate.

"We are on course. We would like to increase our pace so that we achieve 7-8 per cent growth. That is our target. Today it is 6.5 per cent," Mahtab said.

He said agriculture is among the sectors for reforms, but it is very vast. Mahtab also laid thrust on boosting manufacturing. (ANI)

