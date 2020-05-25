India News | State Govt Not Taken Any Decision of Extending Curfew Till June 30 in Himachal Pradesh: Suresh Bhardwaj

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Monday said that the government has not taken any decision to extend curfew in the state till June 30.

"District administrations can take a decision as per the situation there. But this decision isn't applicable to the state in its entirety, state govt hasn't taken any such decision," Bhardwaj said on rumours that statewide curfew has been imposed till June 30.

"State govt simply authorised all Dist Magistrates to extend curfew under sec 144 CrPC, keeping in view situation of the district. It doesn't mean that they'll impose curfew. They've been simply authorized," he said.

The law, and education minister said the curfew was imposed in Himachal Pradesh on March 24 under section 144 of CrPC .The district magistrate is empowered to impose Curfew in their respective districts and these powers are valid for two months and now two months are over and in the recent Cabinet meeting of the state government on Saturday the district magistrate have been empowered under the section 144 to impose curfew and deal the pandemic situation in their respective districts.

Keeping in mind the status of increase in Coronavirus and COVID infected patients in the region, Bhardwaj said that from June 1, the state government has decided to start the public transport there is no scope of extending curfew in the region.

However, three districts of Hamirpur, Solan and Shimla have extended curfew till 30 June. (ANI)

