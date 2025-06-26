Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 26 (ANI): Telangana Irrigation, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday held a comprehensive review meeting with senior irrigation officials at Jala Saudha and issued a series of firm directions aimed at protecting Telangana's water rights and expediting key infrastructure projects.

He declared that the Telangana Government would go ahead with legal proceedings to stop the Andhra Pradesh Government's Godavari-Banakacherla Link project, which he described as illegal and detrimental to the state's interests. The minister instructed officials to prepare the legal roadmap to challenge the project immediately and ensure that Telangana's case is strongly represented.

The review meeting gains added significance in the backdrop of recent developments, where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy gave a detailed representation to Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil in New Delhi, strongly objecting to the Godavari-Banakacherla proposal.

During the meeting held on June 19, the Telangana delegation urged the Centre not to approve the project's pre-feasibility report and highlighted its potential to disrupt Telangana's existing allocations and usage plans. The Union Minister assured the state leadership that no approval had yet been granted and promised to call an Apex Council meeting soon to deliberate on the matter, release stated.

Further reinforcing the state's commitment, Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that a detailed presentation on the Godavari-Banakacherla Link project will be held at Praja Bhavan on June 30 at 3 pm. He directed that the presentation be updated to include clear documentation on how the project originated during the previous BRS regime, thus exposing the "political background" behind Andhra's current move, it mentioned.

Uttam Kumar Reddy discussed the process of inducting two distinguished Army officers, renowned for their expertise in tunnel technology, into the Telangana Irrigation Department to oversee tunnel-related and other irrigation works in the state. These officers were recently involved in the execution of the Rohtang and Zojila tunnel projects.

General Harpal Singh, former Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army, has been invited to join the Telangana Irrigation Department as an Honorary Advisor. Colonel Parikshit Mehra, an internationally acclaimed expert in tunnel technologies and construction, will be joining the department in July.

Turning his attention to critical issues within Telangana, the minister reviewed the findings of the National Dam Safety Authority on the damaged barrages of Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla. He directed officials to implement the NDSA's recommendations without delay. He was informed by the officials that the NDSA itself had offered to work as the design consultant for restoration works. Emphasising the urgency of the situation, he demanded weekly progress reports and warned that restoration must proceed on a war-footing basis in accordance with Central Water Commission guidelines.

He also reviewed the status of other major works, including the Singur Canal, where tenders have already been called. Uttam Kumar Reddy asked officials to expedite the formalities and ensure the agreements are signed at the earliest. Regarding the Dindi project, he was briefed about the ongoing inter-linkage coordination and the post-borewell design process. He directed officials to meet the respective District Collectors to speed up land acquisition and fast-track project execution.

On the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project, officials informed the minister that proposals had been sought from several agencies, including reputed international firms. The minister insisted that a LIDAR survey be conducted, stating that while cost was not a constraint, quality and speed were paramount. He directed officials to deploy the best manpower, equipment, infrastructure, and advanced technologies available in the country. If necessary, additional manpower must be recruited to ensure the project proceeds at a rapid pace. He further directed that SLBC work be reviewed on a daily basis.

Addressing longstanding administrative issues, Uttam Kumar Reddy ordered immediate action on pending promotions and transfers within the department. A delegation of Assistant Executive Engineers met him during the meeting and pointed out that their promotions to the rank of Deputy Executive Engineer had been delayed for over 18 years, with 125 DEE posts currently vacant. The minister assured them that all pending promotions and transfers would be completed without any further delay.

Regarding the desiltation and desedimentation of major irrigation projects, the minister noted that the Government of India had issued national guidelines and even constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to address the issue, given that many reservoirs have lost 20-25 per cent of their storage capacity. He enquired about the status of desiltation works in Nagarjuna Sagar, Nizam Sagar, and other key reservoirs. Specifically, he instructed officials to begin the desiltation process at Nagarjuna Sagar and formally inform the Andhra Pradesh Government about the move.

He also enquired into the progress of the Devadula project's Package-3 and gave directions to expedite the works. On the Sitarama project, he asked officials to identify ways to include additional packages within the existing budget so that progress is not stalled due to funding limitations.

Uttam Kumar Reddy concluded the review meeting with a clear message that there should be no delays in the execution of irrigation projects.

He announced that weekly reviews would be held to monitor the progress of each work, and strict action would be taken against officials who fail to meet timelines. He also directed that both operations and maintenance of irrigation assets and land acquisition processes must continue smoothly without any hindrances, financial or otherwise, release stated. (ANI)

