Kannur (Ker), Mar 29 (PTI) The police on Tuesday recovered steel bombs during a search carried out under a bridge in a village under Panur police station limit in Kerala's Kannur district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police carried out searches under the Ovu bridge at Natammal village and recovered two steel bombs, officials said.

The bombs were kept in a plastic bag and it was firstly noticed by the locals.

Based on the information provided by the locals, a bomb squad reached the area and defused the bomb, police said.

Police said an investigation has been launched after registering a case.

