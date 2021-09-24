Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sept 24 (PTI) A steel fabrication unit here has been sealed for creating noise pollution and operating in a residential area without permission, an official said on Friday.

A team of the Uttar Pradesh state pollution department sealed the unit at Jansath road on Thursday, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Deepak Kumar, said.

Also Read | GATE 2022 Registration Last Day: Official Website Crashes, Aspirants Not Able to Apply Online at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The unit was operating without a No Objection Certificate, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)