New Delhi, September 24: The registration and application process for GATE 2022 ends today, i.e September 24. The official website to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2022 is not working, making it difficult for the aspirants to register for the same. Aspirants can register for the test, which is being conducted by IIT Kharagpur, online at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. However the website has not been working since Thursday evening. Many candidates took to Twitter to express the concern regarding the same, and asking the conducting institution to extend the deadline amid website issues. UPPSC Staff/Nurse Grade 2 Recruitment Exam 2021 Admit Card Released At uppsc.up.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Notably, the extended period for online registration with late fee ends on October 1, 2021. The registration for GATE 2022 begun on September 2, 2021 after being postponed once. As per the official notification, the exam will be conducted on 5, 6, 12 and 13 February 2022 tentatively. The admit card for the same will be available from January 3, 2022. TS ICET Results 2021 Declared By TSCHE At icet.tsche.ac.in; Here Are Steps to Check The Result.

As deadline nears, aspirants find it difficult to apply for GATE 2022 amid website issues:

Official Website Shows 'Service Unavailable':

@IITKgp @EduMinOfIndia iam trying to comple #Gate2022 application but since yesterday the GATE2022 online application portal is not working, please fix the servers and resume the service, to is the last day for submission of application with of late fee(Regularly period), pic.twitter.com/C2GW4pwxBq — mohan venkat krishna (@MOHNAVENKATKRIS) September 24, 2021

Aspirants Ask To Extend Deadline:

Please consider extending the last date of regular fees submission as your website is not working — ` (@flowerforthesun) September 24, 2021

I am trying to register for #GATE2022 since yesterday but website is not working. Today is last day for registration. Whole year at stake. @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/8llHAAc3VJ — Saksham (@Saksham97377122) September 24, 2021

GATE 2022 test will be conducted over a duration of 3 hours.The test will be conducted for 29 subjects. The paper will consist of of 65 questions for a total of 100 marks in CBT (computer based test) mode. GATE is a national-level examination on the basis of complete understanding of the aspirants in several undergraduate subjects.

