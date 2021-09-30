Jaipur, Sep 30 (PTI) BSP legislator Joginder Singh Awana, who had joined the Congress with five other BSP MLAs in 2019, allayed any fear of losing membership in the Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday saying that the step to join the ruling party was taken after considering all legal processes.

He hoped that senior advocates will submit a reply in the Supreme Court, which has served notice to the six BSP legislators who had defected to the Congress two years ago.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 37-Year-Old Tailor Marries Minor Girl From Coimbatore, Sexually Assaults Her; Arrested.

"The step to join Congress was taken after considering all legal processes. Congress high command has senior advocates who are looking into the matter and we hope that they will consider what reply has to be given," Awana told reporters.

Four out of the six MLAs had reached Delhi on Wednesday in a matter related to anti-defection pending before the apex court.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2021 Declared on Official Wesbite cbseresults.nic.in, Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

MLA Wajib Ali had said the legislators will discuss with the lawyers the matter of the apex court seeking answers to the six MLAs, who joined the Congress from BSP, under the anti-defection law.

Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kharia, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha had won the 2018 assembly elections on BSP tickets. All these MLAs left the BSP and joined the Congress in September 2019, which has been challenged in the Supreme Court under the anti-defection law.

The Supreme Court had recently asked these MLAs to file their final reply in the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)