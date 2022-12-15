Pathanamthitta, Dec 15 (PTI) Kerala Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan on Thursday said the State government was taking steps to reduce difficulties faced by pilgrims due to the heavy rush at the famed Sabarimala temple.

Also Read | Pakistan-Made Chili Mili Candy That Contains ‘Halal’ Beef Gelatin Being Sold in Udaipur: Reports.

At an evaluation meeting at Pamba, Radhakrishnan urged all stakeholders to set aside narrowmindness and work together to uphold the glory of the pilgrimage.

Also Read | India-China Faceoff: Chinese Army Sought Unilateral Ceasefire at Yangste to Free Their 63 Soldiers Captured by Indian Army, Says Source.

"The Devaswom Board had already taken necessary steps anticipating huge rush as this was a pilgrim season after the pandemic. But these days over one lakh pilgrims are visiting the temple. We are taking further steps to reduce the difficulties," Radhakrishnan said.

He said special facilities would be arranged for the aged women, disabled and children. He added that steps would be taken in such a manner to ensure that pilgrims do not get lost from the group.

Till now, 19 lakh pilgrims visited the temple during this season, the Minister said, adding that KSRTC has ensured necessary transport facilities for the pilgrims.

"As of now, Nilackal has a parking facility where 6,500 vehicles can be accommodated at a single time. However, it becomes difficult during rains. However, steps are being taken to mitigate that also," the Minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)