Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 5 (ANI): While a statement has been released by the Centre over the meeting between Defence Minister of India and China, it is still unclear whether the Chinese troops will vacate the land they have occupied in Indian territory, said AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday.

"The statement has been released after eight hours, but the fact of the matter is that are the Chinese going to vacate the one thousand square kilometres which they have occupied inside Line of Actual Control (LAC). There is no clarity about it," Owaisi said at a press conference here.

Also Read | Horror Ride: Three Agra Residents Beaten Up, Robbed On Way to Delhi; Police Arrests Accused.

"The Foreign Secretary and Foreign Minister have on record said that this is the most serious issue since 1962. That clearly shows that the Chinese are inside India's LAC, the PLA is sitting inside Indian territory," he added.

He also added that it is a matter of concern that the Centre does not want to discuss the Opposition's opinion over the Chinese incursion issue.

Also Read | Shivaram Hebbar, Karnataka Labour Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

"Every newspaper, journalist, every security expert is saying the Chinese PLA is sitting inside Indian territory. Why is the government not brave enough to accept that? It clearly shows that PLA is inside India's LAC," Owaisi said.

The Hyderabad MP was speaking to the media after meeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in which the Telangana CM KCR had promised to reconstruct the mosques and temple at the same location which were demolished in the Telangana Secretariat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)