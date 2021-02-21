Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 21 (ANI): Terming the alliance of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress as "strange bedfellows in a marriage that is based on their mutual love for appeasement", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday slammed the DMK for shaking hands with Congress ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

"Someone from DMK told us that they have no chemistry with Congress and it's a party of burden for them but the only common thing is their love of appeasement. This will weaken the social fabric of Tamil Nadu. We believe in justice for all, appeasement for none," said Singh.

The minister, who was addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) state convention here, said, "DMK shook hands with such a Congress (that criticises the army and doubts its valour)."

Singh added that if people of Tamil Nadu decided to vote for 'lotus and two leaves', the BJP- AIADMK alliance government will work on the ideals of Amma (J Jayalalithaa) and MGR (MG Ramachandran) and appealed to the people to repose faith in the alliance and give impetus to the speed of development in the state.

While slamming the opposition, Singh evoked the issue of refugee Tamilians in Sri Lanka and listed the work done under the Prime Ministership of Narendra Modi.

"Like Atal ji, PM Modi has a personal relationship with Tamil Nadu. He has worked for Tamil refugees in Sri Lanka. In 2014, he went to Sri Lanka and went to Jaffna and became the first Prime Minister to do that. Around 27,000 Tamil Nadu's brothers and sisters were given houses after they were rendered homeless," added the minister.

Evoking love for the Tamil language, he said that Tamil Nadu, which is the birthplace of the world's ancient and beautiful language, fascinates him.

"I am fascinated by Tamil Nadu which is the birthplace of Tamil language. It is not just beautiful but 'amma' of all languages. It is a wonderful feeling to be in the rich land of Tamil Nadu. It is a place Mahatama Thiruvalluvar. His text Thirukullar is revered and the government will make attempts to make its knowledge known to everyone across the globe," added the minister.

Singh also remembered freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramlinga Thevar and how the great man was given recognition by the BJP government under the leadership of then Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

Tamil Nadu is likely to go to polls in April-May. The BJP has decided to continue its alliance with the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). (ANI)

