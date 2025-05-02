Dhubri (Assam), May 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday asserted that strong action will be taken against those who raise pro-Pakistan slogans in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also warned them of breaking their legs if they raised the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan.

Addressing a campaign rally here for the panchayat elections, Sarma appealed to the people to pray and give strength to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army so that Pakistani terrorists hiding anywhere in the world can be hunted down.

"Pakistani terrorists came and killed innocent people, but some among us are saying 'Pakistan zindabad'. We have arrested a number of them, and if anyone raises 'Pakistan zindabad', we will break his legs," Sarma warned.

The CM also said that the state and the country do "not need people who live and eat here, but praise Pakistan".

"That's why I have instructed the police that you should not look at the faces of those who say 'Pakistan zindabad', just arrest them as per law and break their legs. We have to strengthen our Assam and India," he asserted.

Sarma also said, "We are in pain after the Pahalgam terror attack. We have only one prayer to God that may Modi ji and our Army get strength so that we can find Pakistani terrorists from anywhere in the world and give extreme punishment to them," he added.

Terrorists struck Baisaran, a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

At least 36 people have been arrested in Assam so far for "defending Pakistan on Indian soil" following the Pahalgam terror attack.

During his panchayat election campaign, Sarma also alleged that when the Congress was running the government in Assam, there was "no security" in Dhubri and "our people were not given due importance".

"After the BJP came to power, development started in Dhubri, and our people feel secure here. The Congress government was never with the people of the state. Even for Anganwadi worker jobs, Rs 2-3 lakh bribe had to be paid. There was corruption in every recruitment process. Without middlemen, nothing would have been done," he alleged.

Sarma also claimed that people from the minority community do not vote for the BJP-led ruling front, and the maximum number of communal clashes had taken place during the Congress tenure, like those in Udalguri and Kokrajhar.

"All are living peacefully during the BJP rule. There were only Lungi, Dhoti, Suta (fabric), Athuwa (mosquito net) and Kambal (blanket) in the Congress tenure. There was no free ration or rice. And there were middlemen everywhere.

"That is why I say Congress should leave its electoral symbol 'hand', and adopt the 'lungi' as the new election symbol. There is no gain for Congress with that, and the party will benefit only with the 'lungi' symbol," he claimed.

Panchayat elections are being held in two phases on May 2 and 7 in Assam's 27 districts for the first time after the delimitation of the constituencies.

The counting of votes for both phases will be held on May 11.

