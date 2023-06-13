New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with strong surface winds forecast later in the day.

The relative humidity level stood at 53 per cent.

Delhi reeled under hot weather conditions on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 41.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast strong surface winds during the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

Delhiites can expect some respite from the heat as light rains are predicted in the city on Thursday and Friday under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy which is gaining steam in the Arabian Sea, according to private forecasting agency Skymet Weather.

