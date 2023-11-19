Chandigarh, November 19: Punjab Police has registered 932 FIRs from November 8 till Sunday against farmers setting paddy stubble on fire in violation of Supreme Court directions and in spite of repeated requests by the state government to not cause air pollution and endanger people's lives, the Punjab Police said.

According to the Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab, on Sunday and Saturday, the state recorded 740 and 637 farm fire cases, respectively, with the state witnessing a drastic downfall in the last two days. The Punjab Police also imposed a Rs 1.67 crore fine in a total of 7405 cases. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Drops From Very Poor to Poor in National Capital Due to Favourable Atmospheric Conditions (Watch Video).

"Since November 8, police teams have registered 932 first information reports (FIRs), while penalties worth Rs 1.67 crores were imposed in 7405 cases, he said, while adding that red entries have also been made in the revenue records of 340 farmers during this span," the police officials said in a statement on Sunday.

The Special Director General of Police Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, who has been appointed as the Police Nodal Officer to monitor action against stubble burning, said on Sunday that this significant downfall in farm fire cases is a result of untiring efforts by the police personnel and officials of civil administration working at ground level to curb the menace of stubble burning in the state.

The DGP Punjab has also been holding daily meetings with all the senior officers, range officers, CPs/SSPs, and station house officers (SHOs) to review the cases of stubble burning in the state and has also issued show cause notices to SSPs of those districts, which have witnessed a high number of stubble burning cases. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Close to ‘Severe Plus’ Category in National Capital, Odd-Even on Anvil.

"As many as 1072 flying squads comprising police and civil officials have been keeping vigil at stubble burning, while CPs and SSPs have been holding meetings with Kisan leaders at a district level and DSPs are holding meetings with Kisan leaders at the block level to sensitise them about the Supreme Court orders. At least 2189 such meetings have been held since November 8," Shukla said. He further said that legal action is being initiated against those found burning stubble.

The Special DGP exhorted farmers to cooperate and not put matchsticks on crop residue, which will not only lead to the deterioration of the environment but will also affect the health of children. Meanwhile, depending on the area and size of the police station, a sufficient number of additional patrolling parties are already activated, while flying squads have also been keeping vigil on stubble burning, he added.

