Birasal (Odisha) [India], June 7 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry into the incident where a Cessna 152 aircraft crashed near the Birasal airstrip in Odisha on Monday.

A senior DGCA official informed that a Cessna 152 aircraft VT-EUW belonging to the pilot training organisation GATI, a DGCA-approved flying training organization, went out of runway during take-off roll while engaged in solo circuit and landing at Birasal airstrip in Odisha.

Also Read | Apple MacBook Air & MacBook Pro With M2 SoC Launched at WWDC 2022.

Take off roll is a process whereby an aircraft is aligned with the runway centerline and the aircraft is moving forward with the intent to take off.

According to the senior DGCA official, the propeller and nose wheel had got damaged during the crash.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Delhi Police Probing Death Threats Issued to Nupur Sharma.

"Student pilot also has received minor injuries and has been taken to hospital where he is undergoing treatment," the DGCA official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)