Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], January 8 (ANI): A health scare at the Mahatma Jyothibapule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential School & Jr. College (Girls) in Karimnagar Town led to the hospitalization of 31 students. The students, who complained of stomach pains, were admitted to the Karimnagar District Hospital early in the morning, with more arriving later in the day.

The first group of 23 students was brought to the hospital around 3:30 am after reporting symptoms of mild abdominal pain and vomiting. They were given intravenous (IV) fluids and antibiotics before being discharged six hours later following a period of observation.

A second group of eight students arrived at the hospital in the afternoon with similar symptoms but were also quickly treated and discharged without any complications.

Dr. Veera Reddy, Superintendent of Karimnagar District Hospital, addressed the situation, reassuring the public that there was no cause for panic. "They do not have any symptoms of food poisoning. They showed mild symptoms of vomiting and abdomen pain. All were treated here. All are out of danger," Dr. Reddy said in a statement.

He further clarified that the number of affected students was too small to indicate food poisoning. "If there is food poisoning, then more than 100 students should be affected, but only very few students were admitted," he explained. The school, which houses around 480 students, has not reported a widespread issue, suggesting the incident may be isolated.

Dr. Reddy speculated that the students might have experienced a mild strain, food allergy, or other causes, but added that the exact reason for the symptoms had not yet been identified. "We suspect that it is some mild strain, food allergy or others, however, we cannot point out a specific reason," he said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month at least four school students were hospitalized after falling ill after consuming breakfast in Telangana's Tandur police said.

According to officials, 95 school students were served breakfast, and around 1.00 pm, four of them complained of nausea and vomiting sensations. (ANI)

