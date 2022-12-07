Kurukshetra, December 7: The students of Kurukshetra University staged a protest and created a ruckus on the university campus in front of the Vice Chancellor's office late at night demanding a reversal of the fees hike, the university sources said.

As per sources, the protesting students have warned the university administration that their protest will continue, until the demands are met, meanwhile, the administration's argument is that the doors are still open for talks and that the students must come and talk, only then, a solution will be met. Manish Sisodia Slams BJP-Led Uttar Pradesh Government for Allowing Fees Hike in Private Schools.

Speaking about their demands, one of the protesting students Vinod Kumar said, "Till the mess servant charge is not abolished, the protest will continue. We do not care about the cold, day or night". "Apart from this, other fees have also been increased wildly which is completely wrong", he said further. Delhi School Fee Hike Row: Parents of Sanskriti School Students Meet Manish Sisodia, Claim 83% Fees Hike in Recent Months.

Supporting Vinod's statement, other protesting students Bharat Brar, Payal, Ritu and Anu also said that their protest will continue till their demands are met.

Kurukshetra University's Dean of Student Welfare Anil Vashisht speaking on the matter said, "On November 24, a written agreement was made after talking to students' organizations, but now it is not known, why the students are taking a U-turn".

"The protesting students are requested through the media to hold talks, only through that, a solution will be found", he further stated.

