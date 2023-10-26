Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI) Former Chief Minister of Karnataka M Veerappa Moily on Thursday released a stylebook for digital journalists brought out by PreSense, the first digital magazine to integrate Podcast with digital magazine in 2006.

Moily also virtually released e-books on Media and Communication, and Politics and Governance at the celebrations during the launch of the 200th edition of PreSense.

Releasing the three e-books, Moily, who was a former Union Minister, lauded the efforts of Prime Point Srinivasan, publisher and managing editor of PreSense, and his team for their efforts and commitment in bringing out the three e-books.

"When we talk about style in digital journalism, we are referring to the way in which information is presented and communicated to the audience. It encompasses various elements such as writing tone, formatting, multimedia integration, and overall design," said Srinivasan.

In the digital realm, where attention spans are shorter and competition for reader engagement is fiercer than ever before, style plays a crucial role in grabbing and retaining the attention of the audience, he said.

"Readability is the first aspect we should consider when examining the importance of style in digital journalism. In a world flooded with information, readers are constantly bombarded with content from multiple sources," he added.

PreSense, published by Prime Point Foundation, an NGO, was started in March 2006 at the suggestion of former President A P J Abdul Kalam for positive journalism. Y S Rajan, a close associate of Kalam launched the first edition online.

A logo commemorating the 200th edition of PreSense was launched today.

The book on Media and Communication was compiled by senior journalists: R Nurullah and Ramesh Sundaram, while the e-book on Politics and Governance was compiled by Priyadharshni Rahul.

"Though it is very challenging to bring out the e-magazine without any revenue, we have been producing it for the love of Abdul Kalam, who wanted to promote positive journalism," Srinivasan added.

