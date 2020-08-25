Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25 (ANI): A total of six people, including a sub-inspector, were arrested on Tuesday in a case of kidnapping and dacoity in Bengaluru.

According to Bengaluru city police, a local merchant had sent his helper, Mohan, to collect money on August 19, who was later attacked and kidnapped by three people in Chickpet, Bengaluru.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Extends Validity of Driving Licences, Registration Certificates and Permits Till December 31, 2020 in View of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Sanjeev Patil, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), West Division, Bengaluru City told ANI, "The kidnappers took the money and mobile phone from Mohan and left him near a hotel in Lalbag Garden.

A case was registered and an investigation team was constituted. The police nabbed six accused including a sub-inspector, Patil said. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi CET: DTTE Extends Deadline For Applications, Know How to Apply at delhidiploma.admissions.nic.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)