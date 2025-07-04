New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Sub Lt Aastha Poonia has become the first woman to be inducted into the fighter stream of naval aviation, paving the way for a new era of women fighter pilots in the force, officials said on Friday.

The Indian Navy celebrated the graduation of the Second Basic Hawk Conversion Course at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam.

On July 3, Lt Atul Kumar Dhull and Sub Lieutenant Poonia received the prestigious 'Wings of Gold' from Rear Admiral Janak Bevli, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air) at the winging ceremony, the defence ministry said in a statement.

"Sub Lt Aastha Poonia becomes the first woman to be streamed into the fighter stream of naval aviation, shattering barriers and paving way for a new era of women fighter pilots in the Navy," it said.

The Indian Navy has already inducted women officers as pilots and naval air operations officers in MR aircraft and helicopters, the statement said.

Streaming of Sub Lt Poonia into the fighter stream highlights the Navy's commitment towards "gender inclusivity in naval aviation", fostering a culture of equality and opportunity, it added.

