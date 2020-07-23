Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) The maximum temperatures remained close to normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday as the two states witnessed dry weather.

Most parts of Haryana and a few parts of Punjab had received rains during the past 2-3 days, but mainly dry weather prevailed at most places on Thursday.

Also Read | Dental Student in Kolkata Found Hanging From Ceiling Fan, Suicide Note Recovered: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 23, 2020.

According to the Meteorological Department here, subdued monsoon conditions are likely during the next three days with isolated to scattered rainfall in Punjab, Haryana including Chandigarh.

Rainfall activity is likely to improve afterwards, as per the MeT forecast.

Also Read | Liquor Sale in Uttar Pradesh: Alcohol Shops Can Open Outside Containment Zones on Every Saturday And Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 34.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Narnaul's maximum settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while Ambala recorded a high of 34.2 degrees Celsius.

Karnal recorded a high of 32.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal limit.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab also recorded maximum temperatures close to normal limits, at 34.5 degrees Celsius, 33.9 degrees Celsius and 35.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)