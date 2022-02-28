Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that he submitted "evidence" of the "selective misuse of power" of the Central Agencies against the Opposition to the Prime Minister's Office.

Raut also claimed to have submitted "proofs" of the indulgence of some officials in extortion and blackmailing.

"Game has just begun! Today submitted evidences to @PMOIndia of how Central Agencies r misusing powers selectively against a few. Submitd proofs on how sm officials r indulged in extortion& blackmailing thru 'Vasuli agents'," Raut tweeted.

The Shiv Sena leader also informed that he will address a press conference soon to share further details on the matter.

"Will address a PC very soon to share more details. Watch this space!," Raut added. (ANI)

