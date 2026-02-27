Puri (Odisha) [India], February 27 (ANI): India will be proudly represented at Contemporary Venice - 18th Edition in Italy by renowned Indian sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik, which is going to be open on March 6 and will continue till March 20.

Sudarsan Pattnaik brings a new artistic expression to the global stage. For the first time, his "Jugalbandi" paintings--a unique fusion of colour and sand on canvas--will be exhibited at Contemporary Venice 2026. Five of his works have been officially selected for exhibition at this prestigious international show in Venice.

The exhibition will be held at the historic Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello. The 18th edition of Contemporary Venice brings together artists from more than 30 countries, including Turkey, Austria, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Colombia, Romania, the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Sweden, Poland, France, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Iran, Italy, Finland, Greece, China, Israel, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and the Czech Republic, among others. The exhibition is organized by ITSLIQUID Group in collaboration with ACIT Venice - Italian-German Cultural Association.

In this new body of work, Pattnaik creates distinctive paintings on canvas by blending mixed media colours with natural sand. His artworks focus on themes of nature, harmony, and environmental responsibility. The combination of sand and colour symbolizes the union of his artistic journey--returning to his roots in painting while integrating the medium that made him world famous.

Speaking about his participation, Pattnaik said, "It is a great honour for me as an artist to be selected for this prestigious international biennale. This is my first time exhibiting my paintings at an international exhibition of this scale. It is a very special and emotional moment for me. My artistic journey began with colours, then I shifted to sand art. Now, bringing both colour and sand together on canvas gives me immense happiness. Through this, I hope to give a meaningful message to society."

Sudarsan Pattnaik is a globally recognized Indian sand artist who has won numerous international awards and honours across the world. Over the years, he has proudly represented India on major international platforms, earning global acclaim for his large-scale sand installations that convey powerful social and environmental messages.

His artworks have also been exhibited across India at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and New Delhi, where they received an exceptionally interactive response and were widely appreciated by audiences. (ANI)

