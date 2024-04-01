India News | Sunita Kejriwal Reaches Rouse Avenue Court Ahead of Delhi CM's Production in Court

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case related to Delhi Excise Policy.

Agency News ANI| Apr 01, 2024 12:01 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Sunita Kejriwal Reaches Rouse Avenue Court Ahead of Delhi CM's Production in Court
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal (Photo Cedits: X/@ANI)

New Delhi, April 1: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal reached the Rouse Avenue court on Monday as her husband is slated to be produced before the court at the end of his custody. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case related to Delhi Excise Policy. Meanwhile, security was heightened outside the Rouse Avenue court on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg ahead of Kejriwal's hearing. Senior Delhi Minister Atishi is also at the court complex.

Earlier on Thursday, the Rouse Avenue Court extended the custodial remand of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by four more days in the case. ED, while seeking further remand, submitted that data on one mobile phone (belonging to the arrestee's wife) has been extracted and is being analyzed. However, data from the other 4 digital devices seized during a search at Arvind Kejriwal's premises on March 21, 2024 (belonging to the arrestee himself) is yet to be extracted as the arrestee has sought time to provide password/login credentials after consulting with his lawyers. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal To Be Produced Before Rouse Avenue Court As ED Custody Ends Today

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended the ED remand period until April 1, 2024. During the hearing, Arvind Kejriwal himself addressed the court and said there were only four statements, including C Arvind, where he claimed that "he gave some documentation to Manish Sisodia in my presence". "Several bureaucrats and MLAs came regularly to my home. Are these four statements made by different people sufficient to arrest a sitting Chief Minister?" Kejriwal said. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal To Be Produced Before Rouse Avenue Court As ED Custody Ends Today

Sunita Kejriwal Reaches Rouse Avenue Court

Kejriwal also referred to the statements of C Arvind, Raghav Magunta and his father, and Sharath Reddy. Kejriwal made a statement about the issue of electoral bonds, stating that the BJP is getting money. Kejriwals pointed out that people are being turned approvers in the case and people are being forced to change their statements. "The real liquor scam begins post the ED investigation. The motive of the ED is to crush the Aam Aadmi Party," said Arvind Kejriwal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified oropen_search_form(this)"> Search

India News | Sunita Kejriwal Reaches Rouse Avenue Court Ahead of Delhi CM's Production in Court

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case related to Delhi Excise Policy.

Agency News ANI| Apr 01, 2024 12:01 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Sunita Kejriwal Reaches Rouse Avenue Court Ahead of Delhi CM's Production in Court
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal (Photo Cedits: X/@ANI)

New Delhi, April 1: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal reached the Rouse Avenue court on Monday as her husband is slated to be produced before the court at the end of his custody. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case related to Delhi Excise Policy. Meanwhile, security was heightened outside the Rouse Avenue court on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg ahead of Kejriwal's hearing. Senior Delhi Minister Atishi is also at the court complex.

Earlier on Thursday, the Rouse Avenue Court extended the custodial remand of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by four more days in the case. ED, while seeking further remand, submitted that data on one mobile phone (belonging to the arrestee's wife) has been extracted and is being analyzed. However, data from the other 4 digital devices seized during a search at Arvind Kejriwal's premises on March 21, 2024 (belonging to the arrestee himself) is yet to be extracted as the arrestee has sought time to provide password/login credentials after consulting with his lawyers. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal To Be Produced Before Rouse Avenue Court As ED Custody Ends Today

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended the ED remand period until April 1, 2024. During the hearing, Arvind Kejriwal himself addressed the court and said there were only four statements, including C Arvind, where he claimed that "he gave some documentation to Manish Sisodia in my presence". "Several bureaucrats and MLAs came regularly to my home. Are these four statements made by different people sufficient to arrest a sitting Chief Minister?" Kejriwal said. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal To Be Produced Before Rouse Avenue Court As ED Custody Ends Today

Sunita Kejriwal Reaches Rouse Avenue Court

Kejriwal also referred to the statements of C Arvind, Raghav Magunta and his father, and Sharath Reddy. Kejriwal made a statement about the issue of electoral bonds, stating that the BJP is getting money. Kejriwals pointed out that people are being turned approvers in the case and people are being forced to change their statements. "The real liquor scam begins post the ED investigation. The motive of the ED is to crush the Aam Aadmi Party," said Arvind Kejriwal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
AAP Arvind Kejriwal Delhi CM Delhi Excise Policy Delhi Excise Policy Case Delhi Excise Scam ED ED Custody Enforcement Directorate Excise Policy Case Excise Scam Rouse Avenue Court Sunita Kejriwal
You might also like
PM Narendra Modi Likely To Address Public Rallies in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and Rajasthan's Kotputli on April 2: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 1, 2024
News

PM Narendra Modi Likely To Address Public Rallies in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and Rajasthan's Kotputli on April 2: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 1, 2024
Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal To Be Produced Before Rouse Avenue Court As ED Custody Ends Today
News ED Custody Enforcement Directorate Excise Policy Case Excise Scam Rouse Avenue Court Sunita Kejriwal
You might also like
PM Narendra Modi Likely To Address Public Rallies in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and Rajasthan's Kotputli on April 2: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 1, 2024
News

PM Narendra Modi Likely To Address Public Rallies in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and Rajasthan's Kotputli on April 2: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 1, 2024
Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal To Be Produced Before Rouse Avenue Court As ED Custody Ends Today
News

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal To Be Produced Before Rouse Avenue Court As ED Custody Ends Today
Congress Appoints In-Charges for Lok Sabha Seats in Telangana: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 31, 2024
News

Congress Appoints In-Charges for Lok Sabha Seats in Telangana: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 31, 2024
Arvind Kejriwal’s Letter Reveals Six Poll Promises at INDIA Bloc Rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi
News

Arvind Kejriwal’s Letter Reveals Six Poll Promises at INDIA Bloc Rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi
News

Congress Appoints In-Charges for Lok Sabha Seats in Telangana: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 31, 2024
Arvind Kejriwal’s Letter Reveals Six Poll Promises at INDIA Bloc Rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi
News

Arvind Kejriwal’s Letter Reveals Six Poll Promises at INDIA Bloc Rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi
Google Trends Google Trends
MS Dhoni
100K+ searches
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club
100K+ searches
Abhishek Sharma
50K+ searches
April Fool
20K+ searches
Dhoni
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
MS Dhoni
100K+ searches
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club
100K+ searches
Abhishek Sharma
50K+ searches
April Fool
20K+ searches
Dhoni
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma