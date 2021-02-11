New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a clear morning on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 9.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was one notch below normal, a Met official said.

The humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 100 per cent, he said.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies towards the later part of the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 29 degrees Celsius.

