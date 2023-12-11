New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict on the abrogation of Article 370, said on Monday that the judgment portends a brighter future for people in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) and Ladakh.

"Through today's historic verdict, the Supreme Court has upheld the decision of the Parliament on August 5, 2019. In this time, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have seen the development, good governance and empowerment that were long their due. This has strengthened India's unity and integrity," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"Today's judgement portends a brighter future for our brothers and sisters in J&K and Ladakh. The Modi government will continue its relentless efforts to bring more growth and development for them," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Union Government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said that every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a state can't be subject to a legal challenge.

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant delivered the verdict.

CJI Chandrachud, reading out the judgement, said that every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a state under proclamation can't be subject to a legal challenge and it will lead to the administration of the state coming to a standstill.

The Supreme Court said that it has held that Article 370 is a temporary provision. "The proclamation of Maharaja stated that the Constitution of India will supersede. With this, the para of Instrument of Accession ceases to exist. Article 370 was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the state. Textual reading also indicates that Article 370 is a temporary provision," the Court said.

On August 5, 2019, the central government announced the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 and split the region into two union territories.

The Supreme Court also directed the Election Commission to hold Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections by September 30, 2024. The apex court said that in view of the Centre's submission on restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, it directs that statehood shall be restored as soon as possible. (ANI)

