Surat, Oct 20 (PTI) Surat's coronavirus positive tally rose to 33,410 after 231 cases were added on Tuesday, while two deaths took the toll to 996, a health department official said.

Surat city reported 171 recoveries compared to 167 new cases, while the rural areas reported 73 recoveries against 64 new cases, said the release.

The recoveryrate of Surat city rose to 92 per cent with 22,986 patients getting discharged so far, while 25,371 patients are quarantined in the city, it said.

The Surat Municipal Corporation said 557 patients are currently admitted in city hospitals, including 208 in two government hospitals, against a total bed capacity of 3,046.

Athwa locality in Surat reported 40 new cases, the highest, on Tuesday, taking the overall count there to 4,635, while cases in Katargam rose by 2 to reach 4,284, the SMC said.

In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka has reported 1,801 cases and 88 deaths, while Umarpada has reported the lowest number of cases at 74, an one death, it said.

