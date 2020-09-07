Surat, Sep 7 (PTI) Surat reported 286 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest for a district in Gujarat, taking its tally to 22,893, the state health department said.

With six fatalities, the death toll rose to 900, it said.

Both Surat city and the rural parts of the district reported over 100 new cases.

The number of new cases in Surat city stood at 175. In the rural parts, it was 111, taking the total to 286, the department said.

At the same time, out of the total fatalities, four were reported in the city and two in the rural parts of the district.

To the relief of local authorities, the number of recoveries at 376 exceeded the tally of new cases.

Of this, 318 recoveries were reported in the city, and 58 in the rural parts.

Meanwhile, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said that migrant workers returning to the city from other states to rejoin work in various industries will have to undergo tests for coronavirus.

Workers will be required to stay in seven-day quarantine in case they have COVID-19 symptoms, the SMC said.

