Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 25 (ANI): To spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccination and to emphasise the importance of the second dose amid a low turnout of second dose beneficiaries in the city, the Surat Municipal Corporation has started the "Knock the Door" campaign.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Ashish Naik, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Surat Municipal Corporation said, "Over the last two weeks, we have observed that the number of second dose beneficiaries is way less than the number of expected beneficiaries. There are around 86,000 people whose second dose is due. So, we started the 'Knock the Door' campaign under which we have started calling, sending SMS to those beneficiaries and also visiting their homes to give them information about their nearest vaccination centres and available vaccines."

Also Read | Ahmedabad Man Seals Private Parts Using Adhesive During Intercourse, Dies.

"We are also informing them about the importance of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Under this campaign, we are aiming to complete the second dose of people as soon as possible," said Naik.

He further said, "Out of the total eligible population is 33.52 lakhs aged above 18 years, 26.83 lakhs have received the first dose and around 9 lakh people have received the second dose. We have completed 80 per cent of the overall vaccination drive."

Also Read | Ujjwala 2.0 Scheme: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to Distribute 20 Lakh Free LPG Connections.

Meanwhile, as per the state health bulletin, Gujarat currently has 160 active cases, taking the total number of cases to 2,70,29,570. As many as 8,14,932 people have recovered from the disease so far in the state. A total of 10,076 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)