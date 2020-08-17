Surat, Aug 17 (PTI) Surat reported 243 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 17,733, the Gujarat health department said.

The number of fatalities rose to 740 with the death of three more COVID-19 patients, it said.

At the same time, 298 patients recovered, raising the number of recovered cases to 13,948, the department said in its release.

Surat city reported 168 new cases and the rural parts of the district 75.

All 298 recoveries and three deaths were reported from Surat city, it said.

Out of the total 740 deaths reported so far, 576 occurred in the city and 164 in the rural parts, district health officials said.

A total of 2,995 patients are under treatment in Surat, they said.

Surat civic authorities said a total of 7.76 lakh patients have been surveyed so far. As many as 25,170 people have been quarantined, they said.

