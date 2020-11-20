Surat, Nov 20 (PTI) At least 246 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Gujarat's Surat district in the last 24 hours that took the region's tally to 39,689 on Friday, an official from the health depart said.

Of the latest cases, 205 were reported from Surat city, while 41 were detected in the rural parts of the district, the official said.

As many as 206 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, of which 36 were from the city and 170 from rural areas, he said.

The district also recorded two casualties that took the toll to 1,047, he added.

