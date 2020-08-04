Surat, Aug 4 (PTI) Surat reported 245 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the tally in the south Gujarat district to 14,665, the state health department said.

The district reported 11 new fatalities, taking the toll to 643, it said.

Surat reported the highest number of new cases as well as fresh deaths in the state, which reported 1,020 infections and 25 fatalities on Tuesday.

Also, 213 more persons were discharged from hospitals in Surat district following recovery.

The number of recovered cases rose to 10,321 in Surat, where 3,701 patients are under treatment, district officials said.

Out of the 245 new cases, the city reported 194 and rural parts of the district 51.

Out of the 245 new cases, the city reported 194 and rural parts of the district 51.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 11,791 and in rural parts to 2,875, the officials said.

