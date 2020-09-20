Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 20 (ANI): A restaurant in Surat has installed a vending machine to provide free sanitary pads to women.

The restaurant, La Pino'z, is located in the Pal area of the city.

As per the owner of the restaurant - Divyesh, this initiative has been taken to support women's hygiene and spread awareness among others.

"I got the inspiration for this idea from the movie 'Padman'. The machine is installed in the washroom at the restaurant. So one just has to insert a token in the machine which we provide and the pad will come out. Any person who comes to the restaurant can use this. This pad is free of cost," Divyesh told ANI.

Suruti Seth, a customer at the restaurant said, "Sanitary pad vending machine is a very innovative idea. If a woman goes to hang out here and requires a pad then she does not have to look for it in a medical store as she will get it from here. Also during night time, if a woman requires it then they can get from here."

Another woman Dhara Rankh, a working professional said, "This idea shows that someone is concerned with the problem of women. This idea touched my heart." (ANI)

