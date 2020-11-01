Surat, Nov 1 (PTI) Surat's COVID-19 tally rose to 36,141 with the addition of 220 cases on Sunday, the highest in the state, while one person died and 235 recovered during the day, an official said.

The number of people who have died of the infection stands at 1,017.

"Of the 220 new cases, Surat city accounted for 167. It also saw 168 people getting discharged. So far 25,146 people have been discharged in the city, giving it a recovery rate of 93.3 per cent," a Surat Municipal Corporation official said.

"Currently, 15,676 persons are quarantined in the city, while the number hospitalised is 354, including 144 in two government hospitals, against a bed capacity of 3,046. The civil hospital has a bed occupancy rate of 3.73 per cent while that of SMIMER is 7.43 per cent," he said.

