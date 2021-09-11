Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 11 (ANI): A woman in Surat installed a 201 coconut-made Ganesha idol in a mall in Surat as Ganesh Chaturthi festivities began on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Aditi Mittal, who made the idol, said that the idea behind this is to prevent environmental degradation and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am a dentist by profession and an artist by passion. I have displayed my artistic creation here. It is believed that whenever we start something new, we break the coconuts and start the day," she said.

"I hope and pray that by creating this 201 coconut idol, it wipes away all the negativities from all our lives. I have carved out various signs and symbols of gods and goddesses on each of these coconuts," she added.

Mittal further informed coconuts will be served as 'prasada' to devotees here.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, started on September 10 this year. (ANI)

