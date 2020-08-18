New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court will pronounce on Wednesday its verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna in Bihar to the Maharashtra Police.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy will pronounce the verdict around 11 am on August 19.

The apex court had, in its last hearing on August 11, reserved its judgment and asked all the parties to file their respective submissions in the case.

Former Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, had submitted that Bihar Chief Minister had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities.

"In Maharashtra, there may be political pressure but not in Bihar. What are we hiding in this case? The Maharashtra Police have not cooperated with the Bihar Police in this case," Maninder Singh had told the apex court.

Senior lawyer Shyam Divan, appearing for Rhea Chakraborty, had raised questions over the manner in which the Bihar Police registered an FIR in the case and argued that the matter has no connection with the FIR registered in Patna.

"There are serious apprehensions of bias in the case. The ends of justice will be met if the prayers will be allowed. I need an impartial and independent probe in the matter," Divan had said.

Appearing for the Maharashtra government, senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi had submitted that the state has filed the detailed probe status report in a sealed cover.

"Can I transfer something that I don't own? Bihar government is extremely generous in transferring something that it has no jurisdiction in dealing with. Everything is in Mumbai. The father lives in Bihar and sister lives in Chandigarh," Singhvi had said questioning the Bihar government for recommending a CBI probe in the matter.

"The Bihar Police has no jurisdiction to probe the case. I think it is an issue on how federalism will work in our country," Singhvi had submitted before the apex court.

Claiming innocence in the case, Rhea Chakraborty had stated that her entire financial transactions are crystal clear and there is nothing incriminating against her and she is not involved in any way with respect to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

