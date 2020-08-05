Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): Clearing the air on reports of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father sending him Whatsapp messages on February 25 about threat to his son's life, Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Paramjit S Dahiya on Wednesday said he did not receive any written complaint in the matter.

"I told Sushant's father clearly that he should give a written complaint. He wanted a person named Miranda to be kept in police custody. We never received any written complaint," Dahiya said when asked about the actor's father KK Singh sending him Whatsapp message on February 25.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth Presented Idol of Lord Ram to PM Narendra Modi: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

Recently, KK Singh in a video message claimed that he had alerted the Bandra Police on February 25 about the dangers to his son's life and alleged that the police did not do anything.

Singh had also released screenshots of the Whatsapp conversation between the family members and the Mumbai DCP on the matter.

Also Read | Punjab Hooch Tragedy: CM Amarinder Singh Orders DCs, SSPs of Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur to Take Strict Action Against All Accused.

Meanwhile, the central government has accepted Bihar government's request recommending a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case related to the death of the late rising star.

An FIR was filed by the Patna Police against Rhea Chakraborty on a complaint filed by KK Singh, father of the late actor, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the case.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, after which Mumbai Police had registered a case and is investigating the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)