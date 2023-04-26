Chandigarh, Apr 26 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested Nitin Nahar, a suspected member of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.

Two suspected associates of Nahar were also nabbed and three weapons and nine live cartridges recovered by the anti-gangster task force and the police in Amritsar.

Also Read | Air India Crew Grounded by DGCA for 'In-Flight Hospitality' Fiasco on Dubai-Delhi Flight.

"In a major breakthrough, #AGTF and CIA @cpamritsar have arrested Nitin Nahar, an absconding criminal of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, along with his two associates and seized three weapons with nine live cartridges," Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

"With the arrest of these criminals, three planned murders and a number of extortion attempts have been averted. Further investigation is in progress," he added.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Says Resurfaced Sexual Content Should Be Removed; Victim Need Not Approach Court Again.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)