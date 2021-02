Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) A suspected terrorist was arrested on Saturday after police intercepted a car on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.

The suspect is a resident of south Kashmir's Shopian district, they said.

The private vehicle was intercepted by police at Kunjwani bypass on a specific information, they added.

