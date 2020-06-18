India News | Suspended J-K DSP Davinder Singh Moves Bail Plea in Delhi Court

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh on Wednesday moved a bail plea in a Delhi court.

His bail plea would be heard by Special Judge Dharmender Rana today.

Beside Singh, another co-accused, Irfan Shafi Mir also sought bail. Both of them have cited that charge sheet was not filed within requisite 90 days period, as prescribed under law and sought statutory bail.

Singh, Mir and other two accused Javed Iqbal and Syed Naveed Mushtaq were arrested in connection with the case related to planning terror attacks in the national capital and currently undergoing judicial custody in the matter.

Davinder Singh was suspended from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January earlier this year. The Special Cell had brought Davinder Singh to Delhi from Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir.He was arrested in a case related to planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country.

According to Police, the accused used to chat with other co-accused and militants of Hizbul Mujahideen through various internet platforms.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR under charges dealing with criminal conspiracy saying that the Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab youths are being trained for carrying out terrorist activities. The FIR also mentioned the involvement of D Company in funding pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations in Punjab.

According to police, some inputs were received through a reliable source that a group of individual likely to be linked to a terror outfit operating in Jammu and Kashmir is planning a terrorist attack on protected persons in Delhi and other parts of the country.

In this regard, the involvement of a Srinagar-based travel agent name Javed Iqbal and another person by name Singh associated with security agency was surfaced. Davinder Singh was arrested earlier by NIA in a separate case related to trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)