Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Suspended J-K DSP Davinder Singh Moves Bail Plea in Delhi Court

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 05:32 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Suspended J-K DSP Davinder Singh Moves Bail Plea in Delhi Court

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh on Wednesday moved a bail plea in a Delhi court.

His bail plea would be heard by Special Judge Dharmender Rana today.

Also Read | India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation.

Beside Singh, another co-accused, Irfan Shafi Mir also sought bail. Both of them have cited that charge sheet was not filed within requisite 90 days period, as prescribed under law and sought statutory bail.

Singh, Mir and other two accused Javed Iqbal and Syed Naveed Mushtaq were arrested in connection with the case related to planning terror attacks in the national capital and currently undergoing judicial custody in the matter.

Also Read | 'No Formal Plans on That,' White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany When Asked if US President Donald Trump Will Mediate Between India and China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

Davinder Singh was suspended from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January earlier this year. The Special Cell had brought Davinder Singh to Delhi from Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir.He was arrested in a case related to planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country.

According to Police, the accused used to chat with other co-accused and militants of Hizbul Mujahideen through various internet platforms.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR under charges dealing with criminal conspiracy saying that the Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab youths are being trained for carrying out terrorist activities. The FIR also mentioned the involvement of D Company in funding pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations in Punjab.

According to police, some inputs were received through a reliable source that a group of individual likely to be linked to a terror outfit operating in Jammu and Kashmir is planning a terrorist attack on protected persons in Delhi and other parts of the country.

In this regard, the involvement of a Srinagar-based travel agent name Javed Iqbal and another person by name Singh associated with security agency was surfaced. Davinder Singh was arrested earlier by NIA in a separate case related to trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Delhi Court DSP Hira Nagar Jail India Internet platforms nDavinder Singh New Delhi Punjab Special Judge
You might also like
India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation
World

India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation
Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Free Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Get Football Score As Per IST
Football

Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Free Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Get Football Score As Per IST
Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs
News

Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs
Virender Sehwag Salutes Martyr Kundan Kumar’s Father For Pledging To Send His Grandsons to Indian Army
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Salutes Martyr Kundan Kumar’s Father For Pledging To Send His Grandsons to Indian Army
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Army Soldiers, Who Received Critical Injuries During Violent Clashes in Galwan Valley, Are Now Stable
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Army Soldiers, Who Received Critical Injuries During Violent Clashes in Galwan Valley, Are Now Stable
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Announces Ex-Gratia, Government Job to Kin of 4 Galwan Valley Martyrs From The State
News

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Announces Ex-Gratia, Government Job to Kin of 4 Galwan Valley Martyrs From The State
Rahul Gandhi Slams Rajnath Singh For Not Naming China in Tweet while Paying Tributes to Martyred Indian Army Soldiers, Asks Him 5 Questions
News

Rahul Gandhi Slams Rajnath Singh For Not Naming China in Tweet while Paying Tributes to Martyred Indian Army Soldiers, Asks Him 5 Questions
#BanTikTokIndia Funny Memes Trend Online, Netizens Campaign to Ban the Chinese Video-Making App on Twitter
Viral

#BanTikTokIndia Funny Memes Trend Online, Netizens Campaign to Ban the Chinese Video-Making App on Twitter
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement