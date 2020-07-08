Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Suspended SHO of Chaubeypur police station Vinay Tiwari and another police personnel KK Sharma have been arrested after it was found that they informed Kanpur encounter main accused and history-sheeter Vikas Dubey about the raid beforehand, said an official on Wednesday.

While speaking to media, SSP Kanpur Dinesh Prabhu said, "As per evidence, it has been found that police personnel Vinay Tiwari and KK Sharma had informed Vikas Dubey about the raid beforehand. So, he was on alert and planned to attack police which resulted in the death of 8 policemen."

"As a disciplinary action, they had been arrested and they are being sent to judicial remand," he added.

Meanwhile, Kanpur DM Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari has said that a team led by Additional District Magistrate (land acquisition) has been formed to investigate different angles of the case linked with the killing of 8 policemen at Bikru village on July 3 and the magistrate has initiated the probe.

A letter reportedly to be written by slain Circle Officer Devendra Mishra is getting viral on social media in which it is claimed that he had written the letter to SSP, Kanpur against Chaubeypur police station SHO Vinay Tiwari for favoring Dubey.

Sub-inspectors Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajiv have been suspended after police came to know that they were involved in tipping off Vikas Dubey.

Earlier Vinay Tiwari, Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubeypur Police Station in Kanpur district was suspended for fleeing from the spot during a raid to arrest the gangster Dubey in Bikaru village.

Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

A search operation is currently underway for Dubey.

Earlier today, Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai has been arrested by Chaubeypur police following an encounter. Bajpai was carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000, the police informed.Amar Dubey, the wanted man's close aide was also gunned down by the state's Special Task Force today. (ANI)

