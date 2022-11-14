Kanpur, Nov 14 (PTI) A suspended Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector, who attempted suicide, died at a private hospital here on Monday, after battling for life for four days, an official said.

The condition of Anoop Singh (35) had deteriorated on Sunday and he passed away in the early hours of Monday, the police official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is on to determine the reason behind him taking the extreme step, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari.

Singh, a resident of Jalaun district who had attempted suicide by consuming sulphas on Thursday, had gone to the Kanpur district court where he had an argument with an advocate that led to police intervention, Inspector General of Police (Kanpur range) Prashant Kumar said.

While police were gathering details, the sub-inspector had revealed that he had consumed sulphas following which he was rushed to the hospital, he said.

The 2015-batch sub-inspector, who was posted at the Bidhnu police station, was suspended on September 14 for using "third degree methods" on two youths detained by him, Kumar said.

