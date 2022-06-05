Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said sustainable development was possible only if the environment was protected and preserved.

Speaking at a function to mark World Environment Day, Thackeray said climate change was causing natural calamities, adding that united efforts were necessary to protect and preserve the environment.

"Development is a must, but not at the cost of environment damage. In the last few years, there is more rain in less number of days and the incidents of landslides are also rising," he pointed out.

Every stakeholder was important in preserving the environment and if united efforts were taken, any initiative for environment protection would be a success, he added.

The importance of trees and the oxygen they generate was felt the most during COVID-19, Thackeray said, adding that there is no other city in the world which has wildlife and biodiversity in its midst.

