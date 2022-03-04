New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) India can be a global hub of green hydrogen as an ample availability of renewable energy gives the country an inherent advantage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

He also said that it is India's clear vision that sustainable growth is possible only with sustainable energy sources

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Red Cuts Off Sales in Russia & Belarus.

Addressing a post-budget webinar, Modi said, “Ample availability of renewable energy power gives India an inherent advantage, it can be a global hub of green hydrogen."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)