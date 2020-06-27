Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 27 (ANI): Swarms of locust entered Dholpur in Rajasthan on Saturday, precautionary measures have been taken to drive them away, said Rakesh Jaiswal, District Collector.

"We are expecting that the locusts will cross Dholpur today but it all depends on wind speed and direction. We have taken all precautionary measures to drive them away," said Jaiswal.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare on Saturday informed that swarms of the locust were noticed in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, on Friday morning and control teams were deployed for their elimination.

The leftover locusts regrouped and reached Rewari in Haryana on Friday evening where control operations were undertaken from Friday till Saturday morning. The leftover locusts again regrouped and then divided into three groups, one of which moved towards Gurugram, and from there to Faridabad and onwards to Uttar Pradesh.

Another locust swarm moved towards Dwarka in Delhi, from there to Daulatabad, Gurugram, Faridabad and this swarm has also entered Uttar Pradesh. The third group was seen in Palwal, Haryana and has also moved towards Uttar Pradesh. As of now, no locust swarms are spotted in any city areas.

According to the information given by the Ministry of Agriculture, all the groups of locust swarms are being tracked by teams of the State Agriculture Departments of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, local administrations and officials of the Central Locust Warning Organization, and control operations are underway.

More control teams from Rajasthan have been moved to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to help control operations being carried out to ward away locusts in these two states.

Ground control teams are constantly tracking them and will undertake major control operations once they settle down. Control teams in Uttar Pradesh have been alerted. (ANI)

